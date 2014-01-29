Property developer PT Sentul City is seeking external financing totalling 600 billion rupiah ($49.22 million) for its 2014 capital expenditure of 1 trillion rupiah, said Investor Relations Officer Michael Tene.

The firm also plans to acquire a 35 percent stake in PT Bukit Jonggol Asri, owned by PT Bakrieland Development . (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12190 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)