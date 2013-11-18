Property developer PT Sentul City plans to set up a
joint venture with a Japanese company to develop a residential
and industrial estate on a 100-hectare site, said co-CEO Andrian
Budi Utama.
The company plans to spend between 600 billion rupiah
($51.64 million) and 700 on capital expenditure next year,
almost double this year's 350 billion rupiah, to develop landed
houses, business district, office buildings, hotels and
apartment. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 11620 rupiah)
