Property developer PT Sentul City plans to set up a joint venture with a Japanese company to develop a residential and industrial estate on a 100-hectare site, said co-CEO Andrian Budi Utama.

The company plans to spend between 600 billion rupiah ($51.64 million) and 700 on capital expenditure next year, almost double this year's 350 billion rupiah, to develop landed houses, business district, office buildings, hotels and apartment. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11620 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)