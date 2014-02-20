Net profit of Indonesian sharia banks stood at 3.44 trillion rupiah ($254 million) in 2013, up 35 percent from 2.54 trillion rupiah a year earlier, said Koko Rachmadi, head of the sharia business division at PT Bank OCBC NISP.

Total loan disbursements rose to 180.83 trillion rupiah from 147.5 trillion rupiah in 2012. (Investor Daily)

