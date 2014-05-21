PT Sharp Electronics Indonesia, a unit of Japanese electronics
maker Sharp Corp, expects its LCD TV sales to reach
800,000 units this year, up 33 percent from last year, Investor
Daily reported, citing public relations officer Pandu Setio.
The company's general manager Masahito Matsumura added the
firm plans to spend 1.4 trillion rupiah ($121.9 million) to
expand its factory in Karawang, West Java. The new factory will
boost washing machines production up to 1.68 million units per
year, double current output, and will produce 2.64 million
refrigerators per year. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 11,487.50 rupiah)
