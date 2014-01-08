BRIEF-Egypt Free Shops nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago
Indonesia's footwear exports in 2014 are expected to decline to $3.4 billion from last year's forecast of $3.85 billion as some factories have stopped production and the principals relocated factory outside Indonesia, said Eddy Widjanarko, the chairman of Indonesia's Footwear Association.
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,237.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago
DUBAI, April 23 The Saudi stock index jumped in early trade on Sunday on overnight news that King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.