Indonesia's footwear exports in 2014 are expected to decline to $3.4 billion from last year's forecast of $3.85 billion as some factories have stopped production and the principals relocated factory outside Indonesia, said Eddy Widjanarko, the chairman of Indonesia's Footwear Association.

