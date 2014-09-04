PT Industri Jamu dan Farmasi Sido Muncul, Indonesia's biggest herbal medicine producer, bought 17,198 billion shares in Yogyakarta-based pharmaceutical firm PT Berlico Mulia Farma, worth 124.99 billion rupiah ($10.6 million), said Corporate Secretary Tiur Simamora. (Investor Daily)

