BRIEF-Arca Biopharma Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln
* Arca Biopharma Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million Source text :(http://bit.ly/2piU0GX) Further company coverage:
PT Industri Jamu dan Farmasi Sido Muncul, Indonesia's biggest herbal medicine producer, bought 17,198 billion shares in Yogyakarta-based pharmaceutical firm PT Berlico Mulia Farma, worth 124.99 billion rupiah ($10.6 million), said Corporate Secretary Tiur Simamora. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 11,760 rupiah)
* Says Q1 earnings per share $1.06; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.94; Q1 sales grew 27 percent to $884 million