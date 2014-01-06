PT Sido Muncul, Indonesia's biggest herbal medicine producer, is considering acquiring a pharmaceutical company by the end of this year, said Chief Executive Irwan Hidayat,

Sido Muncul plans to spend at least 500 billion rupiah ($41.1 million) to finance the plan.

The company is targeting sales of 2.8 trillion rupiah this year and net profit of 450 billion rupiah.

