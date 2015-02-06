PT Siloam International Hospitals, Indonesia's biggest private hospital operator, will open 12 new hospitals this year as part of its plan to open 30 new hospitals by 2017, Bisnis Indonesia newspaper reported, quoting Corporate Secretary S. Budisuharto.

The firm currently owns 12 hospitals across the country.

