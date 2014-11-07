BRIEF-Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical to pay div of 2.5 yuan/10 shares for 2016
April 26Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk, Indonesia's biggest private hospital operator, plans to spend up to $140 million next year developing 10 new hospitals, said CEO Romeo Fernandez Lledo.
The firm plans to open 40 new hospitals until the end of 2017. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
* Says it received China patent on April 26, for photographic lens optical system