BRIEF-Iridium Communications annouces new partnership with Lindsey Manufacturing
* New partnership with Lindsey Manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Telecommunications company PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk plans to invest up to $500 million to replace its current CDMA wireless technology with the 4G technology, starting next year until 2016, said Finance Director Anthony Susilo. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* New partnership with Lindsey Manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday reported quarterly results that missed estimates and said it lost subscribers who pay a monthly bill despite the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier's re-launch of unlimited data plans.