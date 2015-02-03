Telecommunications firm PT Smartfren Telecom, owned by Sinar Mas Group, is seeking loans totalling up to $350 million from foreign banks, finance director Antony Susilo was quoted by the Investor Daily.

The firm will use the funds to replace its existing CDMA 3G technology with LTE 4G technology.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)