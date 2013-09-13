State secondary mortgage facility provider PT Sarana Multigriya Finansial (SMF) plans to issue bonds worth 1.2 trillion rupiah ($105.73 million) in October or November for business activity, said finance director Sutomo. (Investor Daily)

