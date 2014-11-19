PT Solusi Tunas Pratama aims to raise a total of 10.59 trillion rupiah ($873.76 million) from a rights issue and bond sale.

The firm plans to offer 381.29 million shares, or 32.4 percent of its enlarged capital, at 7,000 rupiah a share, in December. Solusi will use 80 percent of the funds raised to repay part of a syndicated loan it used to acquire 3,500 towers belonging to PT XL Axiata.

The firm also plans to issue $650 million of bonds with a seven-year tenure, and will seek shareholders' approval in an extraordinary meeting on Dec. 18. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,120.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)