PT Sorini Agro Asia, a unit of US agribusiness giant
Cargill Group, plans to build a sweetener plant worth 600
billion rupiah ($49.4 million) on a 13.2-hectare site in West
Java next year, the Investor Daily newspaper reported quoting
Sorini Director Sunit Komar Dhoka.
The factory will have a production capacity of 100,000
tonnes per year and is expected to start operation in September
2015.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(1 US dollar = 12,145 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)