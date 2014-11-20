PT Sorini Agro Asia, a unit of US agribusiness giant Cargill Group, plans to build a sweetener plant worth 600 billion rupiah ($49.4 million) on a 13.2-hectare site in West Java next year, the Investor Daily newspaper reported quoting Sorini Director Sunit Komar Dhoka.

The factory will have a production capacity of 100,000 tonnes per year and is expected to start operation in September 2015.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,145 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)