Textile firm PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk plans to issue bonds worth $420 million with five years maturity for global markets through its subsidiary PT Sinar Pantja Djaja, the Kontan daily reported, quoting a prospectus by the parent company.

The maximum coupon that the firm offers is 10 percent, the paper reported.

The proceeds will be used to build a power plant and to refinance some of Sri Rejeki's other maturing loans.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)