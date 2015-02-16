Textile firm PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk plans to boost production to meet rising overseas demand, Kontan reported citing CEO Iwan Setiawan Lukminto.

The firm expects to increase its weaving capacity by 50 percent to 180 million meters per year in 2016, up from the current capacity of 120 million meters per year.

