Textiles producer Sritex Group, the parent company of Sri Rejeki Isman, plans to build a $250 million rayon factory in Solo, Central Java, in an effort to lower its imports at least by half, reported the Kontan newspaper, quoting Sri Rejeki CEO Iwan Lukiman.

