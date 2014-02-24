Textile firm PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) has won a bidding to produce 2.1 million pieces of German and Malaysia military uniforms, CEO Iwan Setiawan said in a statement. The company earlier said it plans to issue notes worth 4.26 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($362.77 million) with a seven-year tenure that will be used to repay debt. The firm has appointed Barclays as underwriter. (Investor Daily, Kontan)