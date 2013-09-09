JAKARTA, Sep 9 (Retuers) - Oil and gas firm PT Sugih Energy plans to buy a 51 percent stake in Singapore-listed Ramba Energy Limited for $112 million, said Sugih CEO Andhika Anidyaguna, adding that it expects to complete the deal before end of this year. (Kontan)

