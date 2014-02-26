BRIEF-Catapult Group International seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PT Sumber Energi Andalan plans to sell its 30 percent stake in PT Mitratama Perkasa for $120 million the company said in a statement.
The plan is subject to shareholders' approval at an extraordinary meeting on March 27. (Bisnis Indonesia)
* Australia hopes to export the fuel extracted from brown coal