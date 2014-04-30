Property developer PT Summarecon Agung Tbk and its units have secured loans totalling 2.2 trillion rupiah ($190.52 million) from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, the company said in a statement, Investor Daily reported.

($1 = 11,547.5 rupiah)