BRIEF-Zhejiang Supor sees H1 2017 net profit up 0-30 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 470.5 million yuan to 611.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (470.5 million yuan)
Indonesian retail company PT Supra Boga Lestari plans to open 10 to 15 Ministop convenience stores this year, said Finance Director Suryawati.
The company has seven Ministop stores as of early June, Suryawati said. It reported a profit of 6.43 billion rupiah for the first quarter of this year. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,780.00 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 27