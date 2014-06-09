Indonesian retail company PT Supra Boga Lestari plans to open 10 to 15 Ministop convenience stores this year, said Finance Director Suryawati.

The company has seven Ministop stores as of early June, Suryawati said. It reported a profit of 6.43 billion rupiah for the first quarter of this year. (Kontan)

