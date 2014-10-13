Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales, a local partner of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, expects car exports to reach 28,000 units in 2014, up 5 percent from last year's 26,533 units, said Davy J Tuilan, the company's sales & marketing director.
From Indonesia Suzuki exports cars to other Southeast Asian countries and the Middle East.
Suzuki Indomobil owns an auto plant in Bekasi, West Java with a production capacity of 150,000 units per year. Eighteen percent of the total output are meant for exports. (Kontan)
