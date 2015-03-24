Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp plans to invest up to $1.3 billion in Indonesia in the next two years, including opening its fourth plant in Bekasi, West Java, Investor Daily reported, quoting Subronto Laras, the main commissioner PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk, Suzuki's Indonesian partner.

Laras said Osamu Suzuki, chief executive officer of Suzuki Motor, will convey the plan to Indonesian President Joko Widodo when the two of them meet on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)