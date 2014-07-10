PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales, a local partner of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, said its Indonesian market share increased to 14 percent in the first half of this year, from last year's 13.7 percent.

Sales at wholesalers from January to June reached 88,000 units, said Director Davy Tuilan. (Bisnis Indonesia)

