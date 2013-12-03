Overseas Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) Ltd bought 874.52 million shares or 9.76 percent shares in coal miner PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia worth 229.99 billion rupiah ($19.54 million) from PT Saibatama Internasional Mandiri, the company's Head of Mezzanine Capital Unit, Than Su Ee, said in a statement.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11,770 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)