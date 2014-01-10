BRIEF-LONGi Green Energy plans to invest 1.35 bln yuan in photovoltaic project
* Says it plans to invest 1.35 billion yuan ($196.22 million)in photovoltaic project
PT Telkomsel, cellular operator unit of telecommunication provider PT Telkom Indonesia, said its subscribers reached 131.5 million customers by the end of December 2013, up 5 percent from 125 million customers a year earlier.
Telkomsel said in a statement that revenue reached 60.1 trillion rupiah ($4.93 billion) in 2013, up 11 percent from 54 trillion rupiah in 2012.
The firm recorded a net profit of 13.1 trillion rupiah in the third quarter of 2013, an increase of 12 percent from a year earlier.
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 12,190 rupiah) (Compiled by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Says it plans to invest 1.35 billion yuan ($196.22 million)in photovoltaic project
April 17 Janus Dongguan Precision Components Co Ltd