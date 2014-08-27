BRIEF-NPO Fizika FY 2016 net result turns to profit of RUB 489.7 mln
* FY 2016 profit after tax 489.7 million roubles ($8.62 million) versus loss of 24.8 million roubles year ago
Indonesia's biggest telecom firm, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), through its unit PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin), is considering acquiring a 27 percent stake in a phone operator in New Zealand, said Telin CEO Syarif Syarial Ahmad.
Negotiations are underway and the deal is expected to be finalised within this year, he added. Telin plans a capital expenditure of 1.5 trillion rupiah ($1.28 billion) for this year and has already spent 40 percent of the amount in the first half of the year. (Investor Daily)
* Says CEO Alan Masarek's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.8 million versus $5.4 million in fy 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pt7hwL] Further company coverage: