BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications Q1 profit rises
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), Indonesia's biggest telecommunications company, plans to spend 45 trillion rupiah ($3.69 billion) next year to finance national broadband plan, a threefold increase from this year's 15 trillion rupiah, said Chief Executive Arief Yahya.
The company will use 30 percent of the total fund to build transmission networks, 50 percent to broaden access and the remaining 20 percent for convergence projects. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,205 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
WASHINGTON, April 29 The White House press corps gathered on Saturday for its annual black-tie dinner, a toned-down affair this year after Donald Trump snubbed the event, becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to bow out in 36 years.