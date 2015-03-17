Telekomunikasi Selular, a unit of Indonesia's largest telecommunications firm, Telkomsel, is eyeing loans worth up to 5 trillion rupiah ($378.9 million) for capital expenditure in 2015, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Director Ririek Ardiansyah.

The firm aims to raise its number of subscribers by 3 percent this year from 140.3 million last year.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,195.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)