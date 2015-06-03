BRIEF-Wild Bunch FY16 revenues up at 121.7 mln euros
* Has achieved FY revenues of 121.7 million euros ($133.01 million), an increase of 2.3% over previous year, with noticeable increases in TV and SVOD revenue
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) Tbk, Indonesia's largest telecommunication company, has agreed to buy a stake in Guam's AP Teleguam Holdings Inc, parent company of telco operator GTA Teleguam, the Investor Daily wrote, citing Telkom Director Honesti Basyir.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Has achieved FY revenues of 121.7 million euros ($133.01 million), an increase of 2.3% over previous year, with noticeable increases in TV and SVOD revenue
ZURICH, May 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.