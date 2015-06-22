BRIEF-European Commission grants approval for Merck's new Pergoveris Pen for fertility treatment
* European Commission grants approval for Merck's new Pergoveris® Pen for fertility treatment
Telecommunications firm Telekomunikasi Indonesia is readying a war chest of $250 million to acquire AP Teleguam Holdings Inc, a unit of Guam telecommunications firm GTA Teleguam, Investor Daily reported, quoting Telkom's strategy chief, Indra Utoyo.
----
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* European Commission grants approval for Merck's new Pergoveris® Pen for fertility treatment
* Obtains $440 million Agency Credit Insurance Structure policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)