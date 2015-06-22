Telecommunications firm Telekomunikasi Indonesia is readying a war chest of $250 million to acquire AP Teleguam Holdings Inc, a unit of Guam telecommunications firm GTA Teleguam, Investor Daily reported, quoting Telkom's strategy chief, Indra Utoyo.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)