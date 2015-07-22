State-owned telecommunications firm Telekomunikasi Indonesia has prepared 1.8 trillion rupiah ($134.68 million), through its unit Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Mitratel), to develop 2,000 new telecommunications towers, the Investor Daily newspaper reported, quoting Mitratel President Director David Bangun.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,365 rupiah) (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Sunil Nair)