BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media gets regulatory approval for acquisition
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition, trading in shares to resume on May 8
State-owned telecommunications firm Telekomunikasi Indonesia has prepared 1.8 trillion rupiah ($134.68 million), through its unit Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Mitratel), to develop 2,000 new telecommunications towers, the Investor Daily newspaper reported, quoting Mitratel President Director David Bangun.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,365 rupiah) (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition, trading in shares to resume on May 8
* Digital power corp - received an additional investment of $500,000 from its major shareholder philou ventures, llc