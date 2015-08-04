BRIEF-Livanis Publications will pay no dividend for FY 2016
May 2 Livanis Publications SA: * Will pay no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pBY17u Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Indonesia's largest telecommunications company, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom), is mulling over issuing bonds worth 5 trillion rupiah ($370.78 million) in the first half of next year, the Bisnis Indonesia newspaper reported, quoting finance director Heri Sunaryadi.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,485.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
LONDON, May 2 Shareholders at British builder Bovis overwhelmingly backed a pay deal for the firm's new boss who is charged with turning around the ailing firm which was subject to two failed takeover bids after it issued a profit warning.