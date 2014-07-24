Indonesia's biggest telecom firm Perusahaan Perseroan PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom) plans to spend
up to 1.1 trillion rupiah ($95.49 million) or around 5 percent
of its total capital expenditure on a property project, Finance
Director Honesti Basyir said.
The firm, through its unit PT Graha Sarana Duta, plans to
utilize its 2 million square meters of unproductive land for
commercial property use, Basyir said.
Earlier the firm said it would develop 19 hotels, commercial
retail property and other multifunction property projects within
the next five years. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 11520 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)