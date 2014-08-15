UPDATE 1-Telekom Austria's Q1 core profit slightly up helped by one-offs
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom), Indonesia's largest telecommunication company, plans to invest $200 million in Silicon Valley start-ups, said Indra Utoyo, director of IT solution and strategic portfolio.
The state-controlled company has invited Fenox Venture Capital as its partner to seek potential start-ups. (Kontan)
* CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF ALL OF CO'S SHARES BY SABA & VECTOR CAPITAL, WITH AFFILIATES IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR ABOUT MAY 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: