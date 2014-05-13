BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
Telecom company PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) expects its revenues to grow at a double-digit pace in 2014, said CEO Alex J. Sinaga.
The company reported revenues of 60.1 trillion rupiah ($5.22 billion) for 2013, up 10 percent from the previous year.
It plans to spend 7 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year. Around 80 percent of this will be used to add 10,000 telecommunication towers in the first half and the remaining to add 5,000 towers in the second half. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,521 Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW YORK, April 23 Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday.