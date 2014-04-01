Telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel), a unit of PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, considers issuing bonds
worth $200 million in the second quarter of the year to finance
its capital expenditure, the Investor Daily reported quoting CEO
Alex Janangkih Sinaga.
Telkomsel will seek shareholders' approval at its annual
shareholder meeting on April 4. The firm plans to spend $885
million on capital expenditure this year.
