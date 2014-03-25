will.i.am to mix tech know-how with banking at Britain's Atom
LONDON, April 24 Britain's Atom has hired pop star will.i.am as a strategic adviser to its board as the app-based bank seeks to grow.
Rice producer PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera plans to start building a new rice mill worth around 350 billion rupiah ($30.8 million) in East Java this year, said CFO Sjambiri Lioe. The mill will be completed in mid-2015 and have a capacity of 240,000 tonnes per year.
Tiga is targeting annual rice production of 480,000 tonnes for 2014, with revenue seen 37 percent higher at 5.5-6 trillion rupiah ($483.3-$527.2 million). (Kontan, Investor Daily)
DUBAI, April 24 The number of Chinese and Russian visitors to Dubai surged in the first three months of the year, boosted by the United Arab Emirates' recent decision to grant visas on arrival to citizens of the two countries.