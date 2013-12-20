Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Tbk expects its
unit PT Bumiraya Investindo to launch a 500 billion rupiah ($41
million) initial public offering in April 2014, said Finance
Director Sjambiri Lioe in Bisnis Indonesia.
Bumiraya plans to spend at least 2 trillion rupiah to
acquire 30,000 hectares of palm oil plantation in South Sumatra,
adding to its existing 90,000 hectares of plantation in
Kalimantan and Sumatra.
The firm is also seeking loans totalling between $100
million and $125 million to finance the plan.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 12,207.5 rupiah)
