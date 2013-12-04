BRIEF-Exicon signs contract worth 2.77 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.77 billion won contract with SCS(Samsung China Semiconductor Co. Ltd) to provide semiconductor inspection equipment in China
State-owned tin miner PT Timah (Persero) Tbk plans to expand into the coal business by acquiring coal company in East Kalimantan next year and increasing its stake in a coal firm in South Sumatra up to 80 percent from current 10 percent, said Chief Executive Sukrisno.
The company is currently negotiating with a coal company in East Kalimantan to buy 60 percent of its shares and plans to spend up to 500 billion rupiah ($42.07 million) to finance the acquisition.
($1 = 11,885 Indonesian rupiah)
* Says Geon-SMCI Contents Fund sold 5.8 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 0 from 5.8 percent
