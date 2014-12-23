Mobile phone retailer PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia has
secured loans totalling $100 million from creditors including
Standard Chartered Bank and Dubai International Financial
Center, Investor Daily reported quoting the firm's chief
executive.
Tan Lie Pin, the company's chief executive officer, said it
would use the funds to expand its business.
Tiphone Mobile is targeting 14 trillion rupiah ($1.12
billion) in revenue this year, the paper reported.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 12,450 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)