Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico's IDRs at 'A'; FC IDR Outlook Revised to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.'s (KCM) Long-Term Local Currency (LC) and Foreign-Currency (FC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and the long-term national scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook for the FC IDR was revised to Stable from Negative. The Rating Outlook for the LC IDR and the long-term national scale rating is Stable. A full list of rating actions fol