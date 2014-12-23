BRIEF-Scripps prices private offering of senior notes
* E. W. Scripps co says has priced its offering of $400 million of new senior unsecured notes at 5.125 percent
Indonesian telecom tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure will sell 479 million shares, or 10 percent from its enlarged capital, via a private placement in the first quarter of 2015, the Kontan newspaper reported on Tuesday quoting a senior company official.
The offer price will be 8,253 rupiah ($0.66) per share, said Finance Director Helmy Yusman.
Tower Bersama expects to raise 3.95 trillion rupiah to acquire 49 percent in PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (IPO-MIEL.JK).
Tower Bersama also plans to develop 1,500-2,000 towers next year with a total investment of 2 trillion rupiah.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 12,445 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
