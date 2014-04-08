PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure, through its unit TBG Global Pte Ltd, is considering issuing global bonds worth up to $500 million, the company said in a statement.

Tower Bersama will use the funds to contribute capital to Tower Bersama Singapore Pte Ltd, refinance debt and for expansion. The firm will seek shareholders' approval at its annual shareholder meeting on May 8. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)