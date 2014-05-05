Telecommunications tower provider PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure plans to pay 1.8 trillion rupiah
($156.22 million) of its 10 trillion rupiah debt this year, with
both internal and external financing, said Chief Financial
Officer Helmy Yusman Santoso.
The firm plans to build more than 1,800 towers this year and
aims to spend 2.9 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure to
finance the plan. Tower Bersama currently operates 10,134 towers
across the country. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 11522.5 rupiah)
