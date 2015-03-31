Exports of cars from PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia rose 32 percent year-on-year in the first two months of 2015 to 28,800 units, Bisnis Indonesia reported, citing Deputy President Director Warih Andang Tjahjono.

The firm exports automobiles to 70 countries around the world, including to the Middle East, Africa, and the United States.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)