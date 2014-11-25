Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Bunge
Agribusiness Singapore Pte Ltd, have expressed interest in
buying 88 percent shares of PT Golden Plantation, a unit of PT
Tiga Pilar Sejahtera (TPS) Food Tbk, Investor Daily
reported, citing TPS Food's Finance Director, Sjambiri Lioe.
The stake is worth between $80 million and $90 million, he
added. Golden Plantation owned 49,000 hectares of oil palm
plantation in Kalimantan, Riau and Sumatra as of June 30 and
has planted more than 17,000 hectares of oil palm. The company
has a palm oil processing capacity of 30 tonnes of fresh fruit
bunches per hour and aims to boost it to up to 45 tonnes by
2017.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)