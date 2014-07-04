BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk, an Indonesian handset distributor and retailer, will sell 10.6 percent of its stake to Polaris Ltd, the company said in a statement.
The shares, worth $65.83 million, will be sold through a share swap mechanism, Juliana Samudro, corporate secretary of Trikomsel said.
The company is targeting 11.85 trillion rupiah ($995.80 million) in revenue this year, up 15 percent from last year and plans to spend between $5 million and $10 million on expansion this year. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11,900 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.