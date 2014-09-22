Indonesian garment manufacturer PT Trisula International Tbk is targeting to open 30 new outlets by the end of this year, mostly in the densely populated Java Island, to achieve its 2014 revenue target of 800 billion rupiah ($66.8 million), said Corporate Secretary Marcus Harianto Brotoatmodjo.

As of August, the firm had 282 stores.

Trisula booked sales of 351.45 billion rupiah in the first half of this year, up 11 percent from a year earlier. The company owns exclusive rights to sell from global brands such as Jack Spicklaus, G2000, Bonds and Hallmarks and local brands including Jobb, Uni Asia and Man Club. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,970.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)